A STUDENT of Hartpury University is set to spearhead a consultancy project with Great Western Air Ambulance.
Poppy-Ann James, an MSc Sports Management student will be carrying out market research to help Great Western Air Ambulance (GWAA) better understand the needs of the community.
The move has come courtesy of the Hartpury Sports Business Hub which allows students of Hartpury University to gain real-world experience with local and regional organisations.
Poppy-Ann said: “I’ve been privileged to be provided with a fantastic opportunity through the Hartpury Sports Business Hub while I study an MSc Sports Management at Hartpury University.
I’m looking forward to working with such an amazing charity that’s close to my heart.
I’m eager to make a difference throughout this year, performing market research and local analysis to explore the perception and needs of the organisation within a variety of communities.”
This is not the first time GWAA and Hartpury University have worked together. The University’s Sports Business Management course has been involved in a fundraising partnership for years.
Great Western Air Ambulance said: “Hartpury University has a longstanding relationship with GWAAC, with students on the BA (Hons) Sports Business Management carrying out group fundraising activities as part of a personal development module.”
Emma Fawcett, Support Engagement Coordinator at Great Western Air Ambulance Charity said: “We’re extremely pleased to have Poppy’s input into this important project for us.
As a small charity, we don’t often have scope to take on a strategic understanding of our supporters, so having the expertise of Hartpury University supporting our work is incredibly valuable.
“We have an ongoing relationship with the Hartpury Sports Business Hub where Stephen Whitbourn and Alex Kay have been very supportive of our work saving lives in our local community.
We’re looking forward to having Poppy’s insights into our supporter base to help us build and grow in the future.”
If anyone is interested in finding out more about digital marketing and social media support, student work placements, coaching, education and learning support, they can contact the Hartpury Sports Business Hub via email on [email protected].