Letter to the Editor: As I am an Alvington girl born and bred, I decided to enter the Swan competition.
My early years living in Laundry Cottage, Colne Valley Lane, Alvington always fascinated by the rosy cheeked lady with snow white hair tied in a bun always picking red currants from her garden.
I later learned she was the previous owner and landlady of the Swan, Alvington.
Mrs Estcourt’s garden is now the car park.
My husband Trevor and I met at Lydney Town Hall on Valentines night in 1955.. we danced to Ted Heath’s band, soloist Lita Rosa and Gerry Dorsey who then went on to become Engelbert Humperdinck.
We became engaged on 4th April 1955 and married on 29th October 1955. We have been married 67 years.
My husband is now 90 and I am 86.
Pam and Trevor