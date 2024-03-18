Forecast: Dry for much of the time. Temperatures tapering off. Breezy. Thursday Largely dry. Day 13C/55F Night 6C/43F in Stroat. Mod SW Friday Largely dry. Day 12C/54F Night 6C/43F in Hardwicke. Mod W Saturday Showers. Day 10C/50F Night 3C/37F in Walford. Mod NW Sunday Dry, sunny spells. Day 10C/50F Night 2C/36F Lea. Light NW Monday Dry, sunny spells. Day 10C/50F Night 2C/36F in Foy. Light SW Tuesday Light rain. Day 9C/48F Night 3C/37F in Coleford. Light S Wednesday Light rain. Day 10C/50F Night 4C/39F in Newent. Light S Outlook: Unsettled; similar temperatures. Sunrise: 6.11 a.m. Sunset: 6.28 p.m. Moonrise: 2.15 p.m. Moonset: 5.43 a.m.