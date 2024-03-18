Forecast:  Dry for much of the time.  Temperatures tapering off.  Breezy. Thursday  Largely dry.  Day 13C/55F Night 6C/43F in Stroat.  Mod SW Friday  Largely dry.  Day 12C/54F Night 6C/43F in Hardwicke.  Mod W Saturday  Showers.  Day 10C/50F Night 3C/37F in Walford.  Mod NW Sunday  Dry, sunny spells.  Day 10C/50F Night 2C/36F Lea.  Light NW Monday  Dry, sunny spells.  Day 10C/50F Night 2C/36F in Foy.  Light SW Tuesday  Light rain.  Day 9C/48F Night 3C/37F in Coleford.  Light S Wednesday  Light rain.  Day 10C/50F Night 4C/39F in Newent.  Light S Outlook:  Unsettled; similar temperatures. Sunrise: 6.11 a.m.  Sunset: 6.28 p.m. Moonrise: 2.15 p.m.  Moonset:  5.43 a.m.