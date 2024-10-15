Forest of Dean residents have been warned of worsening weather conditions as the Met Office issues a severe weather warning for rain from 6pm today (Tuesday, October 15) to noon on Wednesday.
The warming covers the Forest of Dean, the M5 corridor and parts of South Wales and the Bristol area.
The Met Office says there are set to be spells of heavy rain overnight, which could lead to flooding as well as travel disruption. Flood alerts on some rivers remain in force in Gloucestershire.
Yellow weather warning
There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses
There is a small chance that some communities will be temporarily cut off by flooded roads
There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings
Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services
Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
According to the Met Office forecast: "Areas of heavy rain are expected to develop and push north across the warning area. Rain will develop in southwest England late afternoon, before becoming heavier and expanding north on Tuesday evening and overnight into Wednesday.
"Many places will see around 10-20 mm of rain, but there is a chance some locations may see considerably more than this over a 6 hour period, most likely parts of southwest England and south Wales. A few places may see 50-80 mm of rain fall in 6 hours. Isolated thunderstorms are also possible in the south of the warning area, with lightning an additional hazard."