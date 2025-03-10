Forecast. Largely dry across the region but feeling quite chilly. Cold wind.Thursday Light rain. Day 7C/45F Night -1C/30F in Winter's Cross. Mod NEFriday Dry, sunny spells. Day 8C/46F Night 0C/32F in Drybrook. Mod NESaturday Dry, sunny spells. Day 8C/46F Night 1C/34F in Bulley. Mod NESunday Dry, sunny spells. Day 9C/48F Night 1C/34F in Bream. Light NEMonday Largely dry. Day 9C/48F Night 3C/37F in Cinderford. Light SETuesday Largely dry. Day 11C/52F Night 4C/39F in Hardwicke. Light SEWednesday Largely dry. Day 12C/54F Night 5C/41F in Newent. Light SEOutlook: Unsettled; Temperature range 10C to 14C.Sunrise: 6.32 a.m. Sunset: 6.13 p.m.Moonrise: 5.31 p.m. Moonset: 6.35 a.m.