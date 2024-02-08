THE Savoy Theatre has a St David’s Day treat in store for comedy fans.
The venue is hosting a night of the very best of Welsh comedy and home-grown talent, featuring comedians you know and love, and some you amay not know you love yet.
Hosted by Robin Morgan and featuring Cerys Bradley, Bella Humphries, Siân Docksey and Matt Rees the New Welsh Wave Comedy Tour has been made possible by Creative Wales.
Host Robin Morgan is a stand-up comedian, writer and actor, who has appeared on Mock The Week (BBC Two), The News Quiz, The Now Show BBC Radio 4) and co-created Ellie Taylor’s Safe Space (BBC Radio 4).
Cerys Bradley is an autistic and non-binary alternative stand-up comedian and a maths teacher, who was an Autistic Excellence award winner at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2022.
Bella is a comedian and actor and oozes charm as she recounts tales of moving to Wales and asking the age old question: “Who exactly am I”?
After an Edinburgh Fringe Festival spent making pole dancing funny to rave reviews, Siân Docksey returns to her unique brand of cheerfully weird stand-up with political zing.
And award-winning Welsh comedian Matt Rees has generated a huge buzz on the stand up comedy circuit over the past few years.
With his unique brand of well-crafted jokes and acerbic delivery, he has earned high praise from audiences and critics alike, including as support for Elis James, and is a Chortle Award nominee.
Tickets priced £14 for the Friday, March 1, show are available from the Savoy box office and online via monmouth-savoy.co.uk