In a fusion of language and community, Welsh speakers and learners will gather at the historic St Mary's Church on Saturday, May 6, for their monthly [email protected] event. From 10.30am to 12 noon, the church will transform into a buzzing hub of conversation, where Welsh enthusiasts can practice their language skills, share resources, and enjoy each other's company over a cup of coffee and a slice of cake.
St. Mary's Church has quickly become the go-to destination on the first Saturday of every month for those looking to connect with others who share their passion for the Welsh language. With plenty of room to spread out, the welcoming atmosphere encourages family, friends, and visitors alike to engage in lively discussions and immerse themselves in the melodic sounds of spoken Welsh.
The event is open to all, from beginners to fluent speakers, providing a unique opportunity to practice and improve their language skills while forging new connections within the community. In addition to the camaraderie, attendees can also exchange information about various resources, including online tools, books, and events that promote Welsh language and culture.
So, mark your calendars and make your way to St. Mary's Church for a morning of linguistic discovery and cultural exchange. Whether you're a seasoned Welsh speaker or just starting your journey, the [email protected] event promises an engaging and enriching experience for everyone.