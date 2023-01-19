CAMPAIGNERS braved the cold on Monday night (January 23) in Cinderford to show solidarity with workers from the public sector who are taking industrial action.
Members of the Enough is Enough Forest of Dean group made themselves heard in The Triangle by banging the drum for the workers who have staged walkouts in recent weeks.
As well as a captivating drumming performance that could be heard across the town, the group waved banners and placards to display their messages of support to passing motorists and pedestrians.
It came on the day of the second strike by ambulance workers in England this month in an ongoing dispute with the government over pay and working conditions.
It followed industrial action in the health sector across the country last week, when nurses and workers with the Welsh Ambulance Service staged walk outs.
That is in addition to the rail workers, teachers and civil servants who have all taken industrial action this month, with more planned across the transport, health and education sectors in February.
The Enough is Enough FOD group, led by organisers Louise Penny and Owen Adams, was set up to support workers locally by being there to help out on the day when strikes happen, and by sharing information and links for people to donate to strike funds on social media.
A crowd of youngsters at The Triangle enjoyed the drumming on Monday night as did locals passing through town, and a wave of passing motorists beeped their horns to show their support for the cause when the group headed up onto the High Street.
Louise Penny said: “We’re here today as we’re concerned about the main problems within society at the moment, particularly the cost of living crisis, and we support that people need to strike so that they can get fair pay.”
Owen Adams added: “What we’re saying is that the cause of the strikers is also the public cause, because we all use the NHS, we all use trains, we all use public services.
“So instead of it being framed in a way which the media quite often do which is ‘it’s the unions against everyone else’, we’re basically saying we’re all on the same side, we’re all fighting the same battle.”