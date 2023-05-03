West Mercia Police’s Headquarters in Hindlip is hosting a tree planting ceremony to commemorate the King’s Coronation on Friday, 5th May at 3.15 pm.
Featuring prominent people, including Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion, Chief Constable Pippa Mills, and the High Sheriff of Worcestershire Louise Hewitt, the event promises to be a memorable affair.
With an officer who has served in the military joining the dignitaries, a majestic 2-metre English Oak will be planted alongside the Queen’s jubilee canopy at 3.30pm. Additionally, the force’s flowerbed will be graced with King Charles’ favourite flower, Delphiniums, adding a regal touch to the occasion.
Guests can look forward to enjoying refreshments and coronation-themed food, while gazebos will be set up to keep everyone dry as rain is anticipated. Those interested in attending are encouraged to confirm their presence, ensuring a splendid afternoon that brings the community together.