THE Dean Theatre Company’s latest show had a sprinkling of fairytale magic before the cast had even stepped on the stage.
The first dress rehearsal of their panto version of Beauty and the Beast took place at Lydney Town Hall on Sunday (January 5).
But seven days before it looked as if the show might not have a happy ending – or even a beginning – when the lead actress had to reluctantly withdraw.
The only hope was that somebody would step forward to take on the role of Belle – and that’s exactly what Kate Fortet did.
Donna Richardson took over Kate’s role as Madame Botox, the beauty salon owner, adding it to her original part of Gigi the horse.
Dean Theatre Company’s managing director said: “Last Sunday I was asking do we even have a show, was I going to have to pull it?
“There was great disappointment that we were even considering not going ahead with it.
“Kate stepped in and said she would take on the role of Belle and Donna stepped up to take Kate’s part as Madame Botox.
“Kate’s done an amazing job in learning the part in just seven days.
“It’s brought everyone together, there is a real cameraderie.”
While most people will be aware of the Disney version of the story through the 1991 film, the show is a traditional panto based on a tale that was first written in the 18th century.
“It’s a traditional family pantomime written by Bradford and Webb and there’s a dame and mean sisters.”
There is a run of four shows at Lydney Town Hall starting on Friday, January 17 at 7pm.
There is a 7pm performance on Saturday and matinees on Saturday and Sunday.
There are four shows at the Larruperz Centre in Ross starting on Friday, January 31.