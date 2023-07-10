“The opening item was the specially commissioned ‘The Bears’ by Ryan Probert. Foresters will know that the residents of Ruardean were falsely accused of killing a couple of performing bears in the village at the end of the 19th century, and that this outrageous slur on the people of Ruardean still rankles. Ryan Probert’s composition is a sort of musical poem with sounds and musical styles which evoke the atmosphere of a mysterious and remote rural society. It’s a challenging piece, and the Orchestra were completely up to the challenge, with the evening’s soloist soprano Nadia Postolatii contributing an atmospheric plaintive note to a sad story.