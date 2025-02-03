The paintings section includes a very appealing naive oil of the Speech House in the Forest of Dean by George Willis Pryce as well as a pair of Wye Valley oils by the same artist. Of local history interest they could easily set off a few bidding feuds between the locals! By contrast a very decorative century circular oil on panel of angels in the style of 15th century Italian artist Fra Angelico is actually by the late 19th century painter Della Pittore. It is easy to see how his paintings must have appealed to ladies and gentlemen on their grand tour of Europe and it is still a very attractive image today.