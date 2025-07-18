PLANS to restore the Wilderness outdoor centre could fall at the first hurdle unless money is raised for critical work including upgrading the electrics, fixing the roof and insulate the main house.
For more than 50 years the centre at Mitcheldean was the first place that thousands of children from across Gloucestershire enjoyed their first nights away from home.
The community interest company behind the project, Wylderne, is hoping supporters will buy interest-earning shares that are now available through the Crowdfunded website.
Simon Dawson, one of the directors of Wylderne, said: “In return, investors will become Members of the community benefit society and have a say in its future.
“If people want to pay monthly, they can pay as little as £5 over 10 months – or £50 over 10 months if they have more to spare.
“These subscriptions are to ensure investment is accessible to as many people in our community as possible.
“If people simply want to donate without becoming a member shareholder they’re welcome to email [email protected] and they will be sent the bank account details.”
Fellow director Paul Pivcevic added: “Local ecologists are advising us on a plan to bring even more biodiversity to the Wilderness Centre.
“The site here is a vital contributor to a healthy and dynamic Forest, resilient to climate change.
“Community volunteers will be vital part of making that happen,” he added.
Two of Wyderne’s directors started a wilding programme at the centre more than than three years ago which has brought conservation grazing cattle, Dartmoor ponies and wild boar onto the land.
Mr Pivcevic added: “Teachers have told us they are delighted for the educational value this provides.
“In future the Wilderness will provide the outdoor study spaces needed for the forthcoming GCSE in Natural History and field studies facilities to students from Hartpury University too.”
Comments
