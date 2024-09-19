THE Wilson Art Gallery and Museum has showcased work produced by University of Gloucestershire students in an exhibition called “Natural Progression”.
Work produced by students from a range of academic programmes is on display until October 27, following the University's recent 2024 Creative Arts Degree Show.
Megan Humphreys, Public Programmes Manager at The Wilson Art Gallery and Museum, said: “Our goal at The Wilson is to create space for the development of contemporary art and artists, an environment rich in opportunity for learning, and a place to inspire visitors through exhibitions, displays, activities and events.
“Since reopening The Wilson two years ago, the creative collaboration between the Wilson team, the University staff, and student community has grown substantially.
“The Wilson also runs an artist development programme ‘We are Creators’, which includes access to free studio space and artist learning opportunities, which has proven very popular with post graduates.
“As one of the large local providers of arts and culture, The Wilson hopes to work on many more partnership projects with the University, as we recognise the value of supporting students – our artists of the future – with real-life, sector experience.”
To celebrate the exhibit, the university and The Wilson will jointly host a private viewing for invited guests on October 3, that will include a drinks reception, guest speakers and meet-and-greet.