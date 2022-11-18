Witness appeal after 94 year-old woman dies in Staunton crash
A 94 year-old woman has died following a two-vehicle crash near Coleford this week.
Officers from Gwent Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision which occurred on the A4136 Staunton Road between Coleford and Monmouth on Wednesday, November 16 at around 4.50pm.
Police attended the scene of the crash involving a silver Hyundai i10 and a white Nissan van along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.
Paramedics confirmed that the driver of the car, a 94-year-old woman, had died at the scene.
Her next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We’re asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any motorists with dashcam footage that were using the A4136, Staunton Road near Monmouth between 4.30pm and 5pm to contact us.
“You can call us on 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2200388100 with any details.
“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
