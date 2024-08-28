A police car with its lights flashing and a van were seen parked outside Monmouth’s Waitrose on Monnow Street while the incident was investigated.
The police van in Monnow Street this morning (Beacon)
A Gwent Police spokesperson later said: “We received a report of theft at a commercial address on Monnow Street, Monmouth, at around 11.25am on Wednesday 28 August.
“Officers attended and a woman was issued with a community resolution order.”
A CRO is an informal non-statutory way of dealing with less serious crime and anti-social behaviour where the offender accepts responsibility.
The views of the victim (where there is one) are taken into account in reaching an informal agreement between the parties which can involve restorative justice.
It is not classified as a conviction.