POLICE have confirmed that a 68-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murdering a 90-year-old grandfather last year, will face no further action.
Sir Michael Hodson, 90 - the baronet of an hereditary Irish family - was found unresponsive outside a property at Llanfair Kilgeddin near Abergavenny on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.
He died three days later in hospital from his injuries.
Confirming there will be no further action against the arrested woman, Gwent Police said the incident will now be investigated by the coroner's office.
Family tributes to Sir Michael, who lived at Nantyderry House and whose funeral took place at St Peter's Church, Nantyderry, described him as “a wonderful husband, father, step-father, grandfather and friend to so many people”.
His daughters said on behalf of the family: “He was the most gentle of gentlemen – kind and unassuming.
“He was happiest in nature, tending to his vegetables and planting trees.
"He loved his many trips to Scotland where he spent happy times with friends on river banks.
“He leaves a huge hole in the lives of all those that loved him and the twinkle in his eyes will always shine on.”
The Hodson baronetcy, of Holybrooke House in the County of Wicklow, was created in 1789 and Sir Michael was the sixth baronet.
He was married to Lady Catherine Hodson, his second wife, who passed away a year before him in April 2021.