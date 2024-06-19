A WOMEN’S mental health choir is baring all for mental health with an eye-catching calendar for 2025.
Wye Valley-based Border Belles are currently putting the last touches to next year’s calendar in aid of Herefordshire Mind, which is being produced in the style of the famous 2003 film Calendar Girls.
The purpose of the calendar is to highlight that it is okay to show up as your true self and be vulnerable.
“Through our project we hope to stress the importance of good mental health, as we pose nude at local venues and share our personal mental health,” said Emma Rowland-Elsen who founded the choir in Ross-on-Wye after being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder in 2018.
She set up Border Belles as a safe place to support women with their mental health and wellbeing after the Covid-19 pandemic Since then, the group has grown to having 80 women involved. They are now looking to increase this number to 100.
Emma added: “All the people involved in the project are donating their time for free, including well known local photographer Caz Holbrook and Phoenix printers from Hereford.
“But there are unavoidable costs associated with the project that amount to £3,000 to print the calendars.
“We are seeking help from local business sponsorship to help cover the printing costs so that all the proceeds of printing the calendars can go directly to Herefordshire Mind.”
The calendars will go on sale in the autumn.
Border Belles meet every Wednesday night for practises at Bridstow Primary School, between 7.30pm and 9pm, during term times.