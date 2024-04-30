A WORKER has was killed in an incident at the factory in Coleford which makes the popular soft drinks Ribena. and Lucozade.
Suntory Beverage & Food GB & I, which operates the factory at High Nash confirmed there had a been a serious incident at the site on Monday, April 22.
Carol Robert, Chief Operating Officer, Suntory Beverage & Food GB&I said: “A serious incident occurred in our warehouse at our Coleford manufacturing site on the 22nd of April. We are deeply saddened to confirm that this has resulted in the loss of a colleague.
“We are in close communication with the family of the employee and the whole business extends our sincere condolences at this extremely difficult time.
“Our thoughts remain with the family of our colleague, and we would also ask that their privacy is respected at this time.”