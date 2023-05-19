On Saturday 10th June they are at St Briavels Carnival, with lots of kids' activities, and on Friday, 16th June, they are holding a visit and tour of Ben Taylor-Davies' Regenerative Farm near Ross-pn-Wye.Saturday 25th June, they will be in Redbrook, and on Sunday 9th July they will be at Chippenham Fields with other clubs, groups and organisations that have a connection to the river and valley for a special Wye event, including a procession with the Algae monster and other attractionsIf you would like to be part of the Friends Whatsapp group to keep up to date, email [email protected]