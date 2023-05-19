FRIENDS of the Lower Wye are hosting a meeting tonight (Friday, May 19, 7pm) at Monmouth Bridges Centre with input from both Natural Resources Wales and the Environment Agency looking at ways of saving the river from pollution.
Entitled ‘Working Together’, the event will see both agencies give presentations explaining what their body does and who they answer to, plans going forward, cross border working relationship, how they view citizen science and its results, and how can the public can help them to achieve their goals.
Charles Watson of River Action will also give an overview of his charity's activity.
The chairperson for the evening is a BBC Investigative reporter and producer with extensive knowledge of the river and authorities overlooking the river and valley.
The event is free, but anyone wanting to attend should book through the link https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-wye-working-together-tickets-605623515237 In the coming months, the Friends have a number of events planned.
On Saturday 10th June they are at St Briavels Carnival, with lots of kids' activities, and on Friday, 16th June, they are holding a visit and tour of Ben Taylor-Davies' Regenerative Farm near Ross-pn-Wye.Saturday 25th June, they will be in Redbrook, and on Sunday 9th July they will be at Chippenham Fields with other clubs, groups and organisations that have a connection to the river and valley for a special Wye event, including a procession with the Algae monster and other attractionsIf you would like to be part of the Friends Whatsapp group to keep up to date, email [email protected]