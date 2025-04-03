The rebrand is just one of many vibrant moments planned to mark Wye Valley Brewery’s 40th anniversary. Throughout the year, the brewery will be celebrating, reconnecting, and raising a glass with the people who’ve supported its journey—from loyal drinkers to long-standing publicans. A series of events, special gatherings, and behind-the-scenes stories will shine a light on the characters, milestones, and memories that have shaped four decades of brewing. It’s a year to honour the past, celebrate the present, and toast to the future of one of Britain’s most respected independent breweries.