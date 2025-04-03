Herefordshire’s Wye Valley Brewery has officially unveiled the rebrand of its very first and most iconic beer, Wye Valley Bitter, as part of its 40th anniversary celebrations. The beer that launched the brewery four decades ago now carries a bold new name: Pyoneer.
The announcement was made at Ludlow Races, where the Wye Valley Brewery team gathered with customers, publicans, and supporters past and present to toast the next chapter in the brewery’s journey. The rebrand honours the beer’s long-standing legacy while setting the tone for the future.
The new name, Pyoneer, is a carefully chosen blend of “pioneer”—reflecting the brewery’s forward-thinking, independent spirit—and Canon Pyon, the Herefordshire village where Wye Valley Brewery was originally founded in 1985. It’s a name that captures both the brewery’s heritage and its future ambitions.
“We wanted a name that honoured our roots but also looked forward,” said Vernon Amor, MD of Wye Valley Brewery. “Pyoneer is exactly that—this was the beer that launched Wye Valley Brewery, and it’s still as loved today as it was 40 years ago. The name gives a nod to Canon Pyon, where it all began, and to the pioneering values that continue to shape our brewery today.”
While the name and branding have evolved, the award-winning taste remains unchanged. Pyoneer delivers the same balanced, full-bodied character that has made it a favourite across generations—crafted with care using the finest local ingredients.
The rebrand is just one of many vibrant moments planned to mark Wye Valley Brewery’s 40th anniversary. Throughout the year, the brewery will be celebrating, reconnecting, and raising a glass with the people who’ve supported its journey—from loyal drinkers to long-standing publicans. A series of events, special gatherings, and behind-the-scenes stories will shine a light on the characters, milestones, and memories that have shaped four decades of brewing. It’s a year to honour the past, celebrate the present, and toast to the future of one of Britain’s most respected independent breweries.
As Wye Valley Brewery looks to the future, Pyoneer stands as a fitting symbol of the company’s journey—rooted in tradition, driven by innovation.