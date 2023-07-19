The Wye Valley Chamber Music Summer Residency – being held for the first time in July 2015 – is taking place this week at the Jacobean Treowen House near Dingestow.
It started on Wednesday with a concert by the residency tutors and today (Saturday, July 29) sees the Residency Open Day take place there from 11am to 5.30pm, with master classes in the morning and performances by the tutors and young ensembles in the afternoon, and the ticket includes lunch and refreshments.
All the tutors have stellar performing careers – pianist Daniel Tong, who is co-artistic director of the Festival, Krysia Osostowicz (violin), Robin Ireland (viola) and Robin Michael (cello), and their concert programme consisted of works by Mozart and Fauré.
The residency seeks to pass on to a new generation of chamber musicians the tradition of music making in a residential setting, which is at the heart of the Chamber Music Festival held in February.
A combination of coaching, rehearsal and performance, the Residency offers emerging ensembles the chance to learn from and play alongside experienced tutors, culminating in public concerts.
This approach aims to bridge the gap between academic study and the professional music world, offering young musicians not only masterclasses, but a platform for public performance in a festival atmosphere.
The Residency’s final concert is tomorrow (Sunday, July 30), at Hellens Manor, Much Marcle, with a final concert of performances by the tutors and young ensembles at 3pm.
Student tickets at a heavily discounted price are available for all the events.
Programme details for all the concerts are at www.wyevalleyfestival.com with tickets available on https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/wyevalleyfestival