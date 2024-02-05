Ross-on-Wye Town Council has launched a new self-guided walking trails app thanks to funding of £7000 from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.
The app is free to download and will include walks around the Ross-on-Wye area with designated stops along the way to learn more about the beautiful and historic town. The first walk included on the app is Ross-on-Wye Highlights which takes you on a walk through the town centre and to part of the river area, while enjoying eight different historical stops along the way.
More trails will be added to the app over the coming months, along with further development of content and audio.
Carla Boyles, Town Clerk, said: “We are thrilled with how the app looks and works, and we hope visitors enjoy this new addition to the town. Tourism is an extremely important part of the work the Town Council does, and this new app as great potential to add a boost to our tourism offering. We are grateful to the UK Shared Prosperity Fund for funding the app and to AT Creative Ltd for the work they have done in building the app.
Ross Town Council also wish to thank Heather Hurley, Rosemary Sutton, Herefordshire History, Richard Mayo and Mary Sinclair-Powell for their contribution to the content of the app.
The app is now available to download from the App Store and Google Play. Visit https://www.rosstc-herefordshire.gov.uk/tourism/ross-on-wye-trails for more information and for download links.