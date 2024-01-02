WYE Valley Music’s first concert of 2024 is on Sunday, January 14th at 3pm in St. Briavels Church and will be given by virtuoso husband and wife violin and piano duo Mary Hofman and Richard Ormrod.
We last welcomed them to St.Briavels in 2022 to wrap up “Beethoven in Wales” their project to play all of Beethoven’s violin sonatas, which earned them a Royal Philharmonic Award nomination.
Now, fresh from their tenure as Making Music Selected Artists, they’re back with a programme of 19th and early 20th century works, including Brahms’ violin sonata in D minor, Opus 108.
This is a monumental four movement work, by turns lyrical and rhapsodic, culminating in a thundering tarantella-like climax.
The full programme is:
Antonio Dvorák – Four romantic pieces
George Enescu – Impressions d’enfance
Svyatoslav Lunyov – Three pieces (Ave, Berceuse and Adieu)
Johannes Brahms - violin sonata in D minor, Opus 108
Please join us at 3pm on Sunday, January 14th for what will be a thrilling afternoon of music in St.Briavels Church, St. Briavels, GL15 6RG.
Tickets are £18(£15 for WVM members and £5 for students 25 and under). A printed programme is included in the ticket price. To buy tickets, please visit our website https//wyevslleymusic.org.uk and follow the links. If you have any difficulty booking, please leave a message on our help line 01291 330020.