A UKRANIAN refugee living in the Wye Valley has started a JustGiving page to raise funds for urgent medical care for her “cherished” beagle.
Anzhelika Bychkova, her family, and her dog, Alma, fled their hometown of Kherson two years ago due to the devastating impact of the war.
But since moving to Ross-on-Wye, Alma has developed a fluid accumulation in the pleural cavity, making it difficult to breathe.
Although she is being treated, more tests are needed to understand what is causing the symptoms, but due to Anzhelika not having insurance, she can’t afford to have the tests done.
Anzhelika said: “I am reaching out and setting up this JustGiving page as a last hope to seek assistance for Almas deteriorating health.
“The destruction to our hometown has left us with limited resources, and our savings have been depleted.
“My family is all that is left of us, and we cannot afford to return home because our city’s being destroyed everyday.
“We are facing such a difficult time in our lives, as the possibility of losing a family member looms over us.”
Before the war, Anzhelika worked as a customs officer in the dog section of the Offences Department at Kherson Customs Office Kherson Airport and Kherson River Port).
During this time, nine-year-old Alma, was not only a faithful companion but an integral part of her work as they ensured the safety of the community.
Anzhelika describes her dog as a “constant support and vital member of her family” since arriving in the UK.
“Alma is not just a pet but also a cherished emotional support for me.
“For us, she is more than just a dog, she is a member of our family.”
Having already spent £3,000 on treatment, Alma’s family are pleading with anybody who can spare a donation to do so.
You can donate to the JustGiving page by visiting: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/anzhelika-bychkova-1?utm_term=qdnn4nnWe.
Anzhelika is looking to raise £5,000 to fund a CT scan, additional examinations and treatment for Alma.
On this JustGiving page you can also find Alma’s medical history, pet passport and additional relevant documents for your information.