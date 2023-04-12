In addition to the market, a charity coffee morning with a tombola is held on the first market of the month, where visitors can relax, chat, and hopefully purchase a few items from the wonderful stallholders. Since starting the charity coffee mornings in August last year, nearly £500 has been raised for six different charities, including Dementia UK, Acorns Children's Hospice, and various appeals for Ukraine, Turkey, and Syria through KTS Craft Warehouse.