‘Wynno’ memorial match organised by Chepstow Athletic Club is a big hit
PLAYERS padded up for a memorial cricket match at the weekend in tribute to a sports club legend.
Chepstow Athletic Club remembered Wales rugby mad Wynford Worner with the game, who was hailed by one member as “the nicest man I ever had the privilege to call my friend”.
Affectionately known as ‘Wynno’, he was described as the ‘life and soul’ of the club, who also loved cricket, tennis and darts.
Club chairman and long-time friend Robert Jones said once met Wynford was never forgotten, a great supporter of the Wales rugby team and always the first to belt out ‘Delilah’.
The club stalwart sadly passed away aged 62 earlier this year, with people donning Wales rugby shirts to attend his packed funeral at St Mary’s.
Mr Jones said there were so many Welsh jerseys, in the town’s Wetherspoons pub custmers wondered whether the national team was actually playing that day.
Sunday’s cricket match was combined with the club’s annual awards ceremony, a barbecue and a live band.
The chairman added that ‘Wynno’ - a true club ‘legend’ – would have loved the day.
Tributes on the club wall to him also include a canvas about his life, a picture on the legends wall alongside his father, and a framed poem written by Justin Thornhill.
