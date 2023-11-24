Young actors tackled Willy Russell’s tragedy Blood Brothers for their latest production.
Caldicot-based Stagedoor is part of Kre8tive Theatre an before the show there was a video message from Kre8tive’s ambassdor Richard Munday who played The Narrator on a recent UK tour of Blood Brothers.
A large audience at Chepstow School last Saturday were treated to a production of extrordinary emotional depth and maturity.
The production featured Angharad Elson as Mrs Johnstone who is forced by poverty to give up one of her new-born twins and Phoebe Simmonds as Mrs Lyons who destroys both families.
The young Mickey, Edward and Linda were played by Callum McMahon, Oliver Jordan Belle Saunders.
Their older counterparts by Max Pullen, Ioan Skinner and Chloe Pritchard.
Director Amy Gibbs said I am so proud to be able to work with these fantastic young people.
To find out more about Kre8tive, visit www.kre8tivetheatre.com