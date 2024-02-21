Primary school-aged children across the Forest of Dean are being invited to make a collage that represents how they feel about their market town closest to home.
Cabinet member for the economy, Councillor Jonathon Lane, said: “This is a super exciting artwork project to get the kids involved in, especially if you’re looking for something creative for them to get their teeth into.
“Our market towns play a central role in supporting the Forest’s economic and social wellbeing, and we want to help develop their unique identities to secure them as vibrant and prosperous destinations for residents and visitors.
“I have no doubt that our young residents are well placed to capture this uniqueness through their collages and I can’t wait to see what they come up with.”
The competition is part of a wider project to develop the Forest’s market towns (Lydney, Newent, Coleford and Cinderford). This involves developing a better understanding of these towns so that we can build on their unique selling points, strengths, and character to ensure they are safe, inclusive, and inspiring places for years to come.
Entrants are encouraged to think about the following:
What colour best represents your market town?
What is there the most of? Trees, open space, buildings, beach, play parks?
What is your town best at?
What is the personality of your town? Edgy, old fashioned, cool?
How does your town make you feel?
The artists of four selected creations from each town will be invited to meet the design team working on the project to talk through their process and inspire the final designs.
To submit your collage, take a photograph of your creation and email it to [email protected] by Friday, March 1.