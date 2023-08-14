YOUNGSTERS from the Forest had a taste of the role firefighters play in protecting communities by taking part in some lifesaving workshops led by the fire service.
Eight “enthusiastic” young people recently took part in a unique education session at Coleford Community Fire station, which saw them engage in firefighter drills, team building and lifesaving first aid workshops with local firefighters.
The session was part of a Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service (GFRS) education programme called ‘FiredUP’, which is run through Gloucestershire County Council’s SkillZONE centre.
The “dynamic” workshops also focused on confidence building, road safety and -social awareness for the young participants.
And they even got to don trainee firefighter uniforms to take part in the immersive fire drills.
The ‘FiredUP’ initiative has been running across the county for a number of years.
The partners say the programme “embodies lifelong learning and community engagement”, and aims to “ignite” fire safety education for young people and empower them to create positive change in their communities.
SkillZONE Manager, Madeleine Jarrett said: “At SkillZONE, we believe in holistic education beyond traditional classrooms.
“Through programmes like FiredUP, we unlock each learner’s full potential, enabling them to achieve personal and professional goals while making positive contributions to their communities.”
Cllr Dave Norman, cabinet member with responsibility for the fire and rescue service, said: “I am always delighted to see the positive impact that this initiative brings to the communities of Gloucestershire.
“Through our collaborative work, Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service, Gloucestershire County Council and SkillZONE will continue to seek out innovative ways of promoting safety across our county.”
For more information about SkillZONE’s education programmes, go to www.skillzone.glosfire.gov.uk.