Looking after your oral health is a critical part of life. However, there seems to be much confusion over what options you have when it comes to NHS dental services.
I spoke with NHS Gloucestershire to clear up the fact from the fiction, and get helpful tips for Foresters, answering the most common questions from residents.
Read my Q&A below with NHS Gloucestershire.
Q&A with NHS Gloucestershire
Q: What NHS dentists are available in the Forest of Dean?
A: “To check availability for NHS practices accepting new patients, you can visit Find a dentist - NHS. Practices providing NHS treatments are listed here, and each practice updates their information, which can vary from day to day. Individuals can access services at a dental practice located in any area if the practice is accepting new patients.
“We have made good progress in improving access to NHS dentistry across the county and ensuring that anyone who does not have a dentist can access an urgent dental appointment. There are currently 60 urgent care appointments available on average each week at clinics across the county, including weeknight and weekend clinics, and we are continuing to increase this number.
“Patients can access these appointments by contacting NHS 111. They will then be triaged by dental nurses in the local urgent dental care triage team. Appointments can be accessed by people from any part of the county.
“Patients without a dentist and with an urgent dental need should call NHS 111 to access these appointments.”
Q: How can residents register for an NHS dentist?
A: “Dental practices are independent businesses, often providing a combination of NHS and private dentistry. Patients are not registered with a dentist in the same way they are with a GP practice where there is a catchment area, and individuals can access services at a dental practice located in any area if the practice is accepting new patients.
“Dental practices can choose whether they provide NHS treatment to patients or limit the number of services depending on whether they have capacity under the terms of their contract.
“We are actively working with dentists, with help from patient representatives, to bring more NHS dentists on board.”
Q: What should residents do in a dental emergency if they haven't got a registered dentist?
A: “If you need urgent dental treatment in an emergency and do not have a dentist, call NHS 111.
“If you need to see a dentist urgently out of hours, call NHS 111 to find an out-of-hours dental service near you. Please do not contact a GP as they will not be able to offer emergency or out-of-hours dental care. If you’re waiting to see a dentist, NHS 111 can offer self-care advice.”
Q: What other tips do you have for residents?
A: “Together with Gloucestershire County Council, in January 2024 NHS Gloucestershire introduced a new Supervised Toothbrushing Service (the Big Brush Club) which sees children in early years education settings (particularly in areas of higher deprivation) brush their teeth with fluoride toothpaste under staff supervision.
“This is an evidence-based scheme, and so far in Gloucestershire, 3,762 children in reception and Year One classes are now brushing their teeth twice a day during school time. At Home Dental, which runs the service, also offers training sessions and oral health improvement resources for parents, including toothbrushing packs being provided for school holiday periods.
“Parents or guardians with children at schools which are offered the opportunity to join the programme are encouraged to participate.”
Further information about available dental treatment, tips and advice can be found via the NHS website.