Letter to the Editor: Due to the circumstances surrounding the future of the Cannop Ponds, obviously the safety of the local people is of the utmost concern and the safety of the dams paramount.
It has recently been reported that something in the order of £7 to £8 million will have to be spent in order to either restore the dams to a safe condition or remove them altogether.
As these dams and ponds are of great historical and environmental significance to the Forest of Dean , I strongly recommend steps should be taken to retain these features.
However in retaining these features this could present an important opportunity to utilise the water power currently being lost on this site.
We now have a unique opportunity to harness this water power to generate electricity for the area, it may only be a small scale operation, but would be an entirely environmentally and sustainable source of electricity.
Surely if National Government are so concerned at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, this presents an ideal opportunity to invest in a wholly worthwhile project.
In fact this location could become a significant trend setter for an entirely new approach to electricity generation within the country.
The dams reconstructed, the ponds retained for both the environment and the enjoyment of both local population but visitors also and the added benefit of providing a truly renewable energy source. The Forest of Dean could be the site for a historic transition from coal power to water power.
There are currently plans to create micro nuclear power stations, so why not set about building small hydroelectric power plants, this site could pioneer a whole new concept in power generation and put the Forest of Dean at the forefront of new technologies.
Simon Phelps, Westbury on Severn