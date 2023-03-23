Letter to the Editor: Councillors discussing the Northern Quarter ignoring the elephant in the room.
Did anyone else examine the map of the proposed Northern Quarter? It showed what I see as the Elephant in the room.
The huge housing and industrial estate on the now green and pleasant land. It has got nothing to do with a road to alleviate the traffic at present using Forest Vale and Broadmoor road.
Has anyone counted the vehicles using the road? I have. It is a quiet road. The reason that the council want to use the green land is money.
There is plenty of derelict brownfield sites between Broadmoor Road an Valley Road yet the council chose to build the College on the nature reserve. The huge extra cost was due to building on unsuitable old mining ground.
The so called Green councillors are anything but green. Did they try to stop the 100 houses built on a field in Drybrook? Did they try to force the building of the new health centre on the adjacent brownfield site? Did they oppose the building of the new hospital on a well used recreation ground?
The corruption of the council seems to be huge. They took council tax from those living at Bullo Pill then when someone new moved into the area who objected to the lifestyles of those living there, the council served eviction notices on the people living there.
Still nothing will change because the people just protest not realising that protesting promotes those who should be their servants to be their masters.
John Timbrell.