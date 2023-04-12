Letter to the Editor: I believe Cllr Bernie O’Neill’s grandiose introduction of himself prior to disrespectfully insulting the intellect of retired councillor Venk Shenoi, is in danger of bringing the district council into disrepute.
Surely Venk does not deserve to be verbally bullied by Cllr O’Neill?
I’ve had 30 mischievous complaints filed against for having the courage to tell the truth, eg about the lethal dangers lurking from the coal outcrops of the Northern Quarter.
Most of these complaints were submitted by Cllr O’Neill, and all were proven to be false.
In the last few weeks he and his colleagues have submitted more standards complaints, perhaps in the hope I won’t be around to defend myself after 53 years of loyal service to the Electorate of Forest of Dean.
Old Foresters would describe his complaints as utter squit.
Unfortunately, investigations will again inflict enormous costs on the tax-payers.
Separately, Cllr O’Neill’s point about the housing proposal in Newent is one thing but it does not compare with the proposal to build houses in precious woodland and the privatisation of the Northern Quarter.
Surely, we must all see the value in keeping Forest of Dean land out of private hands.
Andrew Gardiner, Ruardean