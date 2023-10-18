Fiona Greaves, Poppy Appeal Coordinator, has been busy organising the boxes, charity tins, memorial wreaths and much more but most importantly the time given by volunteers not only in the branch but the community too who will be doing their door to door collection and tables at sites around the locality where people can show their support by donating whatever they feel able to, even if people don’t have spare cash they can donate by contactless or even QR code scanning.