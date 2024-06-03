He was from Berry Hill and went to Oxford University, but the Forest was always part of his literary armoury, and ‘Between Two Rivers’ (not to be confused with Dick Brice’s song of the same name) was his first television production in 1960, when perhaps the gentrification of the Forest was slowly starting to emerge. His interviews with local people captured the last years of the Forest’s coal mines when ‘the green forest has a deep black heart beneath its sudden hills, pushing up slag heaps and grey little villages clustering around the coal’, and miners had the right to walk along the middle of the road, and the gentrification of the Forest was beginning.