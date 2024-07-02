We bar staff were just able to see the match through to the end of the game, before rushing downstairs to serve the queue of ecstatic customers waiting at the door. Well, not exactly all the customers were ecstatic. The pub (The Princess of Wales), was directly opposite Charing Cross Railway Station, which was the London terminus at the time for the boat train from Germany. It was packed that evening. There was a German side and an English side of the bar, and fortunately they got on pretty well together. We had to make sure that the pub was closed by 11pm, so we rang the bell at 10.45pm expecting, if not some trouble, certainly some difficulty in getting rid of the punters.