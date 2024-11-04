A few weeks ago I wrote about my passion for drystone walling and my (slow) progress in pursuing certification in the craft. That prompted a plea from Dr Terry McCormick in Kendal who sent an email titled: 'Desperately seeking' poetry and/or fine prose from Wales for an anthology: ‘Dry Stone Walling: Written Treasures’.
Terry is compiling an anthology with the above provisional title and has already received work from France, Greece, Australia, Canada, Ireland, along with England and Scotland. He is now looking for organisations or individuals in Wales who would be interested in learning about this project with all contributions, if published, being acknowledged in a form agreeable to the donor/researcher, and, of course, writer.
The aim is to bring together and edit an anthology of the best inspiring, creative and informative writing on Dry Stone Walling and Stone in both poetry and prose. Terry is also interested in any examples of good quality writing and quotations from other writers in the past, which may well have been already published. The intended audience/readership, beyond the dry-stone community, is the many people who do not practice the skill but are interested in it and are potential supporters of this ‘traditional green craft’. The overall aim is to inspire, educate, inform, and convert.
You have until the 15th December 2024 to submit something but do please get in touch with Terry with any queries and questions you may have on 01539739886 or 07716 287 999 or email [email protected] Do mention that you read it here! Thank you.
I have been so heartened by the late autumn blooms, berries and leaf colour this year but I have noticed the colours in the garden are slowly fading. Every week I pick flowers or berries out of the garden to take to Mum and it won’t be long before I am having to work hard to find something suitable – although rosehips and ivy flowers are effective and will probably take me up until Christmas, when it will be holly and ivy!
Last week I picked the stunning Nerines for her. They have always been a favourite of mine – not so much the Barbie pink colour – although other colours are available - but the fact that they provide such fantastic colour in the garden so late in the season and aren’t too badly affected by wind and rain. They look exotic and as though they would require a lot of attention but are pretty fuss-free and look fabulous in the garden and a vase. Despite their common name of Guernsey lily, they are native to South Africa.
The four varieties you are likely to find are the classic Nerine bowdenii which you will find in most garden centres, is easy to grow, reliable and has won a prestigious RHS Award of Garden Merit.
Nerine Mr John is a more vivid pink nerine variety and Nerine sarniensis has beautiful red flowers and is ideal for growing in a sheltered location. It’s not frost hardy, so it does require protection during winter with a thick mulch and fleece. Alternatively, it can be lifted and stored for winter in a greenhouse. It is definitely worth the effort. Nerine bowdenii 'Alba' has tall stems topped with pure white flowers during autumn.
You may still be able to buy Nerines in bloom at the garden centre now (if you’re lucky) but otherwise, plant the bulbs in the spring. The most important thing to remember is, unlike most bulbs, they like to have their ‘nose’ just above ground and you will also need to let the foliage die back naturally to replenish the bulbs.