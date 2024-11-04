The aim is to bring together and edit an anthology of the best inspiring, creative and informative writing on Dry Stone Walling and Stone in both poetry and prose. Terry is also interested in any examples of good quality writing and quotations from other writers in the past, which may well have been already published. The intended audience/readership, beyond the dry-stone community, is the many people who do not practice the skill but are interested in it and are potential supporters of this ‘traditional green craft’. The overall aim is to inspire, educate, inform, and convert.