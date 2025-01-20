I’m sure I always mention that my dad used to tell me that when he was in primary school, he and his brother had a job to find a daffodil in bloom in their garden in time for St David’s Day. He remembered his mum bringing the tight, reluctant buds into the house at the end of February to try to coax them out of their papery jackets to open in time for the boys to wear them to school on the 1st March. Seventy years later the daffs are out almost two months earlier – but it’s not what you think.