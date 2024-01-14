I will cover this more in my Fitness Column but for gardening purposes, it has meant that I will definitely be growing more of my own veg this year. And that means getting seeds in the ground. A friend grew a staggering amount of produce last year simply by using builders bulk bags of top soil. And sowing the veggie seeds directly in the bags. Each ton bag of soil was ‘halved’ to fill another bag (which can be bought separately) and she said that although it was still obviously a ‘financial investment’ as such, it saved all the time, money and labour involved in creating raised beds or digging over a fallow patch of ground.