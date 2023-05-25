Letter to the Editor: People in Chepstow are talking about the hole in the cliff.
It was first painted by the apprentices of Beachley Army college.
The use was intended so that sailing ships could leave their gunpowder while in the Port of Chepstow .
I cannot see any smugglers using it as the old Custom House is situated opposite.
I wish to thank Cllr Rook for repainting the Union Flag. Never heard it called The Gloucester Hole.
I think only the Royal Navy ships fly the Union Jack, and this flag is called the Union Flag.
Gethyn Davies, Tutshill