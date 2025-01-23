Politicians will naturally court wealth and media, but Musk poses an existential threat to the system that sustains them, so they must respond. If he also loses Presidential support, his fall could be as entertaining as his rise.I don’t believe that President Trump can change the U.S. constitution to continue in power forever, Putin-like, even if his age would permit it, and so has no further need of Musk’s electioneering help or financial support. It is said that he has set his sights on a Nobel Peace Prize. Despite his rhetoric, does he really plan to decimate an economy based on cheap migrant labour, and after his actions on abortion, does he have more misogynistic moves in him?