The current government, whatever its degree of ultimate success might be, has proven historic in its approach. It seems genuinely to be striving for economic growth in the medium and long term, for the benefit of ‘the many’, starting with investing in the NHS and taking the shackles off those who would build housing and infrastructure.
Will it achieve popularity in 2025? No. Will that growth be evident this year? Probably not. Will there be a rebellion in its own parliamentary and other ranks, its most plausible threat? Again, no, as its moves on the NHS, rail and incomes are big steps that will take a while to work through, and none of us that support the democratisation of wealth and power want to sabotage them.
Those with the wealth, power and influence that are inevitably undermined by a Labour government have spent the post-election period baying loudly at the moon. They had flourished under successively unsuitable Tory PMs, wished more of the same. I expect shouty opposition to continue, in lieu of policy, but then reduce as self-regarding individuals get back to what they are good at, making money and exploiting privilege.
Will the Conservative Party finally go under? It is possible, as its crimes against its fellow citizens have been so egregious, so blatant and so persistent. Kemi Badenoch is taking a huge risk in postponing all of its important decisions on policy. If it works, she will be feted by her supporters, but history is unlikely to give her that time.One prediction came true before I could even finish writing this article, with Farage refusing to genuflect before Musk’s millions.
Speaking of egos, post inauguration, I don’t see the Trump-Musk bromance flourishing. Neither is known for his tolerance or patience, and the divorce could be spectacular. As for Ex-twitter, twits will continue to be twits, and Western Europe, including the UK, has socialising legislation in the pipeline for unsocial media.
Politicians will naturally court wealth and media, but Musk poses an existential threat to the system that sustains them, so they must respond. If he also loses Presidential support, his fall could be as entertaining as his rise.I don’t believe that President Trump can change the U.S. constitution to continue in power forever, Putin-like, even if his age would permit it, and so has no further need of Musk’s electioneering help or financial support. It is said that he has set his sights on a Nobel Peace Prize. Despite his rhetoric, does he really plan to decimate an economy based on cheap migrant labour, and after his actions on abortion, does he have more misogynistic moves in him?
Global warming will grind on. More energy in the oceans and atmosphere is the inevitable cause of greater fluctuations in our local weather, and of ever-increasing wind and rain, not just the higher average temperatures overall that gave us such a mild Christmas. That this is not a positive outcome for the Earth and that nations lack unity in tackling this potentially existential problem, will each become increasingly evident in 2025.T
he benefits, challenges and potential threats from artificial intelligence (smarter computers) are all likely to feature prominently this year. Don’t anyone tell the supercomputers that their goal it to bring an end to war, as they may reasonably conclude that this is best achieved without people!Medical science will continue to develop, with potentially dramatic breakthroughs against cancer and other disease. The race for ascendancy between bugs and boffins has some scary twists and turns to come before genetic technology is triumphant.Oh, and a Happy New Year to one and all!