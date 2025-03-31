Are they not what we seek, an added dynamism to a stale West, the same pioneers as they who killed off the buffalo and those who depended on them? They will be more or less moral; criminals will inevitably be part of it, but a minority, as with those already US citizens. And a few will seek to change the laws and customs of those whose hospitality they take for granted. But isn’t this entirely normal? We arrive in this World with an instinct for fairness, but also for community, which we defend. Now that you are President, which way will you go?