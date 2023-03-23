Letter to the Editor: I remember fondly watching football matches played at Warfield Farm, Ruardean during the early 1940s and clearly recall the enthusiastic and unfettered vocal involvement of the crowds.
Local teams, such as Ruardean, Highbeech, Harrow Hill and Lydbrook, all possessed very accomplished players. This, of course, was far removed from the commercialism and politics of the modern game.
With millions now being poured into the game globally, including from countries such as America, Russia and the Middle East, politics will undoubtedly become involved.
The comment made by Gary Lineker displays little understanding of the evil involved during the 1930s up until 1945 to eradicate a nation state from the face of the earth.
Does he really believe his comparison is just?
Sadly, the dreadful plight of refugees continues.
A global agreement is needed that will allow the safe movement of refugees, out of the hands of criminals who exploit their vulnerability.
Andrew Gardiner, Ruardean.