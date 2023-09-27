Letter to the Editor: As a retired registered nurse having worked in hospitals, on the district and 30 years in practice nursing, I feel well qualified to have an opinion on Dr Fellows well-written concise and accurate letter.
It, without a doubt echoed many concerns and conversations I have had with medical colleagues over the past years.
The system of trusts does not seem to deliver the same high level of care as the old system, as the Lucy Letby case proved, and they are not liable to a higher authority as the doctors and nurses are. Very worrying.
Maybe we should get back to a caring society offering a service and not be concentrating on profit at all cost.
Also regarding Mr Beddis , I have often wondered, as he has, why folks sporting expensive tattoos and smart phones require help to feed the children, it’s a crazy world.
Eliza, Whitecroft