Letter to the Editor: In your edition of 1st March, page 6, you kindly featured my Ceramic Exhibition.
Right next to it was “Faith in the Forest” written by Rev. Richard Blagg.
There’s no way you could have known but in the early 1980s Richard was my pottery technician at RFOD College in Cinderford. How amazing is that?
What’s even more amazing is that I left the College to become a Salvation Army Officer, retiring in 2013. Richard became a Vicar in 2020. Both of us telling the Good News of the Gospel.
Major Keith Wallis