Letter to the Editor: Forestry England (FE) has a duty of care as custodians of the Forest of Dean. Managed by Kevin Stannard now and for more than 10 years, its engineers and management should have known through regular inspections, that the dams were needing replacement.
This perhaps shows that FE aren’t being managed effectively or efficiently, as funds should have been put by for this purpose and eventuality, as wooden dams don’t last indefinitely.
I would ask that Kevin Stannard together with FE management reconsiders plans to possibly remove the dams, therefore losing a beautiful area, an essential habitat for wildlife and a place that has been in existence for over a 120 years.
Forestry England should be thinking about preserving this area for the current and future generations of residents and visitors to the Forest of Dean.
Cllr Jeremy Charlton-Wright, Cinderford Town Council, Cinderford East