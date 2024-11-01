In Monmouthshire we have three elegant cast iron bridges and the best one is Chepstow Bridge which spans the River Wye. Described as the finest Georgian Regency arch bridge in Britain it was designed by John Urpeth Rastrick of Bridgnorth, who modified an earlier design by John Rennie, the engineer who built Waterloo Bridge in London. He had estimated a cost of £41,890 for a bridge at Chepstow which was considered too expensive. So Rastrick offered to build the bridge for £17,150 and won the contract. The final cost was actually £20,000, but this was still less than half of Rennie’s estimate. It is the only bridge that was built by Rastrick and the following year he went back to constructing steam engines at Stourbridge.