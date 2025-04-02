If a dog is on a flexi lead it can cause stress to the sheep as the dog is in closer proximity to the sheep. It’s not just a dog chasing sheep that can cause problems, if a dog is too close even on a lead the stress can be enough for a sheep to abort its lamb. Importantly, a farmer can legally shoot a dog that is causing worry or stress to their sheep, if a dog is out of control, and chasing a sheep or lamb, not only could they shoot your dog, but you may also be liable to compensate the farmer.In my mind, you have to take responsibility for your dog and keep it safe and on a short lead and protect the farmers pregnant sheep and lamb.